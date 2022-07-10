Cyber fraudster steals Rs 1.09 lakh from bank accounts of Nagpur man

A 58-year-old man from Sadar area in Nagpur lost Rs 1.09 lakh in a cyber fraud, a police official said on Sunday.

Victim Bharat Vyas had telephoned the courier company that was supposed to deliver his credit card, and he was soon contacted by a person who got him to download an app that gave the latter control over his mobile phone, the official said.

''The accused posed as a bank official. After gaining access to Vyas' phone, the accused transferred Rs 1.09 lakh from his three bank accounts. A case has been registered under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions. Efforts are on to nab the accused,'' the Sadar police station official said.

