BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at outposts along International Border on Eid-ul-Adha

The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on Sunday at various outposts along the International Border in the Jammu region on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

''The troops of the BSF and the Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various BOPs along the IB under the Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,'' a BSF spokesperson said.

Sweets were exchanged all along the BOPs in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, he said.

The BSF has always been at the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere along the border while dominating the region effectively, the spokesperson said.

''Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships between both the border-guarding forces,'' he added.

The army troops of both countries also exchanged sweets at various forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu region on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

