Left Menu

Man arrested for killing father in Rajasthan

The police nabbed Hemraj Meena for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under the Chabra police station limits, Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said.Kanhaiyalals body was found outside his hut on June 30, police said. Hemraj was also not happy about his fathers inclination to give away his land to his eldest son, he said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 10-07-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 21:37 IST
Man arrested for killing father in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father whose body was found in an agricultural field in Baran district, officials said on Sunday. The police nabbed Hemraj Meena for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under the Chabra police station limits, Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said.

Kanhaiyalal's body was found outside his hut on June 30, police said. During interrogation, Hemraj admitted that he had killed his father with an axe, police said. Interrogation revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol, lived alone in a hut built on a four 'bigha' land and also sold illegal country-made liquor. His younger son Hemraj was fed up with his activities and believed that his father brought disrepute to family, Station House Officer, Chabra police station, Nekiram said. Hemraj was also not happy about his father's inclination to give away his land to his eldest son, he said. The police said some villagers earlier held Kanhaiyalal responsible for the death of their family members and had threatened him as well. Hemraj found it to be appropriate opportunity to kill his father and put the blame on the villagers who had earlier threatened him and accordingly had also lodged a report against them, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022