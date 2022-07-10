Man arrested for killing father in Rajasthan

The police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly killing his father whose body was found in an agricultural field in Baran district, officials said on Sunday. The police nabbed Hemraj Meena for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father Kanhaiyalal Meena, a resident of Kherkheda village under the Chabra police station limits, Baran SP Kalyanmal Meena said.

Kanhaiyalal's body was found outside his hut on June 30, police said. During interrogation, Hemraj admitted that he had killed his father with an axe, police said. Interrogation revealed that the deceased was addicted to alcohol, lived alone in a hut built on a four 'bigha' land and also sold illegal country-made liquor. His younger son Hemraj was fed up with his activities and believed that his father brought disrepute to family, Station House Officer, Chabra police station, Nekiram said. Hemraj was also not happy about his father's inclination to give away his land to his eldest son, he said. The police said some villagers earlier held Kanhaiyalal responsible for the death of their family members and had threatened him as well. Hemraj found it to be appropriate opportunity to kill his father and put the blame on the villagers who had earlier threatened him and accordingly had also lodged a report against them, the SHO said.

