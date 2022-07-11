Gang of pickpockets busted in UP, mobile phones worth lakhs seized

The police have busted a gang of pickpockets and recovered mobile phones worth lakhs from them here, officials said on Sunday. Seven members of the gang were arrested, the police said, claiming that the accused were planning to strike pilgrims during ongoing Mudiya Poono fair in Govardhan. Th operation was conducted jointly by the SWAT, Special Operation Group and the police, they said. ''The police have recovered mobile phones worth nearly Rs 8 lakh from their possession,'' said Abhishek Yadav, SSP Mathura.

Fifty-four mobile phones were seized from their possession, police said.

The accused have been identified as Jacky, Rahul, Jitendra, Amit, Deva, Gaurav – all residents of Mainpuri and Gaurav from Etawah, police said.

