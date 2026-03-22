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Spiritual Journey Begins: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Chhadi Yatra Flagged Off

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 24th Shri Mata Vaishno Devi chhadi yatra. The traditional pilgrimage began with a 'Pratham Pooja' at the Kol Kandoli temple, with the sacred 'jyot' being taken to Oli Mata temple. Sinha prayed for peace and prosperity during this spiritual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST
Spiritual Journey Begins: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Chhadi Yatra Flagged Off
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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha initiated the 24th Shri Mata Vaishno Devi chhadi yatra on Sunday, flagging it off from the Kol Kandoli temple located on Jammu city's outskirts.

The commencement of the spiritual journey was marked by 'Pratham Pooja' at the Nagrota temple. Sinha performed rituals, seeking peace, prosperity, and the well-being of all individuals.

Engaging with devotees, he extended heartfelt greetings on this significant occasion as the Chhadi Yatra, carrying the holy 'jyot', traversed the heritage route toward the Oli Mata temple in Bamyal.

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