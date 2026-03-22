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Arunachal Pradesh Leads the Charge in Indigenous Sustainable Fashion

Arunachal Pradesh is spearheading a movement to conserve indigenous culture and empower young designers in sustainable fashion. This initiative aims to enhance market linkages and promote indigenous textiles, making Arunachal a key player in India's fashion ecosystem, emphasized by their recent Fashion Week showcase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Leads the Charge in Indigenous Sustainable Fashion
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Arunachal Pradesh is carving a niche in India's sustainable fashion landscape by spearheading a movement to preserve indigenous culture and empower youth, state Textile and Handicrafts Minister Nyato Dukam announced.

Addressing attendees at the closing of Arunachal Fashion Week in Naharlagun, the minister underscored the event's significance beyond fashion, emphasizing its role in safeguarding traditions and opening avenues for young designers and artisans.

With government backing, the initiative is fortifying market connections and promoting indigenous textiles. The Fashion Week concluded successfully, spotlighting emerging talents, with awards for top models and designers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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