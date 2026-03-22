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BJP's AK Sai J Saravanankumar Resigns: A Political Tale of Denied Tickets and Internal Rifts

Former minister AK Sai J Saravanankumar resigned from BJP after being denied a poll ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections. He cited internal party hostility and alleged caste-based discrimination as reasons. Kumar expressed no regret toward national leaders but highlighted local leaders' jealousy over his political growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:03 IST
BJP's AK Sai J Saravanankumar Resigns: A Political Tale of Denied Tickets and Internal Rifts
  • Country:
  • India

AK Sai J Saravanankumar, a former minister and BJP functionary, has stepped down from his role and resigned from the national party following the denial of his poll ticket for the April 9 Assembly elections.

He attributed his decision to the hostility from local party leaders in Puducherry, alleging discrimination and jealousy over his political ascent as primary reasons.

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Nitin Nabin, he expressed no regrets toward the party's national leadership but highlighted the challenges posed by local figures. The BJP has fielded E Theepainthan in his stead for the upcoming polls.

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