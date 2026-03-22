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Tragic Helicopter Crash in Qatar's Waters

A Qatari helicopter crash in the Persian Gulf has resulted in six fatalities, with one individual still missing. The Defense Ministry cites 'technical malfunction' as the cause. Officials have yet to provide details on the nationalities or status of those involved, whether military or civilian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:02 IST
Tragic Helicopter Crash in Qatar's Waters
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  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a tragic incident, six people have died following a helicopter crash in Qatar's territorial waters, as confirmed by local authorities on Sunday.

The Defense Ministry has attributed the crash, which occurred the previous day, to a 'technical malfunction.' The search continues for one person still missing.

The Interior Ministry has not disclosed the nationalities or whether the victims were military or civilian personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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