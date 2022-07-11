Kerala Minister's unexpected generosity: Donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment

In an unexpected and heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergo transplantation.

The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.

She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate.

The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.

