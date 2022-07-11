Left Menu

Kerala Minister's unexpected generosity: Donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 11:47 IST
Kerala Minister's unexpected generosity: Donates gold bangle for kidney patient's treatment
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected and heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergo transplantation.

The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.

She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate.

The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022