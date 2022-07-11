Left Menu

Ukraine says it recaptured village in occupied Kherson region

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:21 IST
Ukraine says it recaptured village in occupied Kherson region
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian forces have recaptured the village of Ivanivka in the southern Russian-occupied region of Kherson, a Ukrainian infantry brigade said on Monday.

"The only thing left of the Russian occupiers in Ivanivka are horrible memories and 'dead' military equipment," it said.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the claim. There is more than one village of Ivanivka in the area. One of them is located along the front line.

