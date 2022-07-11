Maha: Heavy Nashik rains submerge river bed temples; residents keep eye on water level around Dutondya Maruti idol

Heavy rains continued to lash Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, leading to water levels of several rivers rising and the submergence of many temples that are located on the bed of the Godavari river, officials said.

They added that water levels are expected to rise further due to release of dam water later in the day.

''The residents of Nashik measure the intensity of flooding by watching the water level around the Dutondya Maruti (two-headed Hnaumna) idol situated on the river bed. At present, the water level is a little below the waist of the idol,'' an official explained.

The official told PTI residents of villages along the banks of the Godavari as well as some other smaller rivers have been alerted to the situation, though the water level at present is below the 'danger' mark.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)