Left Menu

CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Rajasthan

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead at his residential quarters here on Monday, police said.According to police, the CRPF jawan, Naresh, along with his wife and daughter had locked themselves inside the quarters on Sunday. Although CRPF officials tried to convince him, the jawan shot himself with his rifle, they said.A CRPF jawan shot himself with his rifle inside his residential quarters.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-07-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:17 IST
CRPF jawan shoots himself dead in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CRPF jawan allegedly shot himself dead at his residential quarters here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the CRPF jawan, Naresh, along with his wife and daughter had locked themselves inside the quarters on Sunday. He then fired shots in the air from balcony. Although CRPF officials tried to convince him, the jawan shot himself with his rifle, they said.

"A CRPF jawan shot himself with his rifle inside his residential quarters. His wife confirmed the incident,'' Jodhpur police commissioner Ravidutt Gaur said.

The jawan's wife and daughter were present with him inside the house at the time of the incident, SHO Karwar Kailash Dan said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022