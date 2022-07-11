Three Thai women held at Jaipur airport with Rs 90 lakh gold

Left Menu

Three Thai nationals, who arrived in a flight from Bangkok, were arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with gold worth Rs 90 lakh, a customs official said on Monday.The passengers of AirAsia flight number FD 131 had landed here late Sunday night.

Three Thai nationals, who arrived on a flight from Bangkok, were arrested at the Jaipur International Airport with gold worth Rs 90 lakh, a customs official said on Monday.

The passengers of AirAsia flight number FD 131 had landed here late Sunday night. The three were intercepted on the basis of suspicion and were questioned, but they could not provide any satisfactory explanation, the official said.

During their personal search, each suspect was found wearing two hand-worn bangles and one chain, which were concealed under their clothes to avoid detection of the precious metal, Assistant Commissioner B B Atal said.

Gold of 99.50 percent purity, collectively weighing 1,729. 200 grams, valued at Rs 90,43,716 was recovered and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act. Further investigation is going on, he said.

