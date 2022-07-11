Left Menu

PTI | Lakhimpur | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 15:59 IST
Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Alt News co-founder Zubair to 14-day judicial custody
Representative Image
A court here sent Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity.

Zubair was produced in the court of the Mohammadi additional chief judicial magistrate through video conferencing, Assistant Prosecuting Officer Avadhesh Yadav said.

The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by Zubair's counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Yadav said.

The next hearing on the plea for his police custody has now been fixed for July 13, he added.

The Lakhimpur Kheri police had served a warrant on Zubair to appear in court in connection with an FIR lodged against him for promoting enmity in 2021.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told PTI on Saturday, ''The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Mohammadi in Kheri district has issued the warrant against Mohd Zubair, which was served by Kheri police on Friday.'' Mohammadi police station in charge Ambar Singh had told PTI that the case against Zubair was lodged on November 25 by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel. ''In his complaint, Katiyar had accused Zubair of misleading people through his tweet about his channel,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

