Death toll in Russian rocket attack on housing block rises to 24 -Ukraine

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack that hit an apartment block in eastern Ukraine over the weekend rose to 24 on Monday and rescuers were still combing the rubble for survivors, the State Emergency Service said.

Nine people have been rescued from the ruins of the five-story block in the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region that was struck late on Saturday, the agency said. The emergency services said 55 people were helping the rescue effort.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies targeting civilians. Russia is expected to focus the brunt of its assault on eastern Ukraine on the region of Donetsk after claiming the capture of the neighboring Luhansk region. Together the regions make up the Donbas.

