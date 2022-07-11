HC stays trial against former Union Minister Srinivasa Prasad for poll code violation

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday stayed proceedings against former Union Minister and six-time Member of Parliament V Srinivasa Prasad in a case wherein he allegedly violated the election code of conduct in 2017. He allegedly openly handed out Rs 100 to a resident of Devasarahalli. Prasad was campaigning for a by-election to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency that year when the alleged incident happened. An election officer filed a complaint against him for violating the election code of conduct before the jurisdictional Nanjangud rural police station. A case under Section 171 H of the Indian Penal Code (illegal payments in connection with election) is pending before the Magistrate Court for MLAs/MPs. Then, Prasad approached the High Court, seeking a quashing of the FIR and proceedings. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav stayed further proceedings in the case and posted the petition for further hearing.

