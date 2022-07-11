Left Menu

HC stays trial against former Union Minister Srinivasa Prasad for poll code violation

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday stayed proceedings against former Union Minister and six-time Member of Parliament V Srinivasa Prasad in a case wherein he allegedly violated the election code of conduct in 2017. An election officer filed a complaint against him for violating the election code of conduct before the jurisdictional Nanjangud rural police station.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 18:05 IST
HC stays trial against former Union Minister Srinivasa Prasad for poll code violation
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday stayed proceedings against former Union Minister and six-time Member of Parliament V Srinivasa Prasad in a case wherein he allegedly violated the election code of conduct in 2017. He allegedly openly handed out Rs 100 to a resident of Devasarahalli. Prasad was campaigning for a by-election to the Nanjangud Assembly constituency that year when the alleged incident happened. An election officer filed a complaint against him for violating the election code of conduct before the jurisdictional Nanjangud rural police station. A case under Section 171 H of the Indian Penal Code (illegal payments in connection with election) is pending before the Magistrate Court for MLAs/MPs. Then, Prasad approached the High Court, seeking a quashing of the FIR and proceedings. After hearing the arguments, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav stayed further proceedings in the case and posted the petition for further hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022