Former Congress MLA Mast Ram commits suicide in Mandi

Former Congress MLA Mast Ram has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a guest house here on Monday, police said. A suicide note has been found in which the deceased has cited personal reason for taking the extreme step and has not accused anybody else, Sundernagar DySP Dinesh Kumar said.According to the police, the former MLA from Karsog assembly seat in Mandi came in Lake View guest house on Sunday at around 4.30 pm.

PTI | Mandi | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:44 IST
According to the police, the former MLA from Karsog assembly seat in Mandi came in Lake View guest house on Sunday at around 4.30 pm. He was alone. After taking breakfast in the Monday morning, he again went to his room where he was later found hanging.

The police has started investigation in the matter, Kumar said. Mast Ram was elected twice from Karsog in the year 1993 and 2003. PTI CORR DJI RCJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

