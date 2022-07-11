Left Menu

Ukraine's richest man announces his holding's exit from media business

In a statement sent to Reuters, Akhmetov said Media Group Ukraine would hand over the licences for its television channels and print media to the Ukrainian state and cease online media. Akhmetov said his SCM investment company was unable to sell its media business on market terms because of Russia's war in Ukraine and a six-month term outlined by the anti-oligarch legislation for the sale of media assets.

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 19:45 IST
Ukraine's richest man announces his holding's exit from media business

Ukraine's richest man, Rinat Akhmetov, said on Monday his investment company would exit its media business to comply with legislation passed last year aimed at curbing the influence of "oligarchs". In a statement sent to Reuters, Akhmetov said Media Group Ukraine would hand over the licences for its television channels and print media to the Ukrainian state and cease online media.

Akhmetov said his SCM investment company was unable to sell its media business on market terms because of Russia's war in Ukraine and a six-month term outlined by the anti-oligarch legislation for the sale of media assets. "Being the largest private investor in the Ukrainian economy, I have repeatedly stated that I have never been and am not going to be an oligarch," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022