Traders asked not to overcharge Kanwariyas

Hotel, restaurant and dharmashala owners in Rishikesh were asked on Monday to behave well with Kanwriyas and not to overcharge them.

Similar instructions have been issued to auto rickshaw drivers who have also been warned of stern action in case there is a violation of these orders, Rishikesh SDM Shailendra Singh Negi told reporters after chairing a meeting with local businessmen. The Kanwar Yatra begins on July 14. As the yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, around four crore Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) are likely to come to Haridwar and Rishikesh to fetch water from the Ganga river to offer it to Lord Shiva. The SDM said owners of shops located along the Kanwar yatra route have been asked to prominently display a rate list. Only pedestrian Kanwariyas will have the permission to pass through the town, those coming on vehicles will have to go towards Muni ki Reti through Rishikesh bypass-Natraj Chawk and Dalwala, he said.

There is also a plan to shower Kanwariyas with flower petals.

