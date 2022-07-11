Left Menu

Traders asked not to overcharge Kanwariyas

As the yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, around four crore Shiva devotees Kanwariyas are likely to come to Haridwar and Rishikesh to fetch water from the Ganga river to offer it to Lord Shiva. The SDM said owners of shops located along the Kanwar yatra route have been asked to prominently display a rate list.

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 11-07-2022 21:25 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 21:25 IST
Traders asked not to overcharge Kanwariyas
  • Country:
  • India

Hotel, restaurant and dharmashala owners in Rishikesh were asked on Monday to behave well with Kanwriyas and not to overcharge them.

Similar instructions have been issued to auto rickshaw drivers who have also been warned of stern action in case there is a violation of these orders, Rishikesh SDM Shailendra Singh Negi told reporters after chairing a meeting with local businessmen. The Kanwar Yatra begins on July 14. As the yatra is taking place after a gap of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic, around four crore Shiva devotees (Kanwariyas) are likely to come to Haridwar and Rishikesh to fetch water from the Ganga river to offer it to Lord Shiva. The SDM said owners of shops located along the Kanwar yatra route have been asked to prominently display a rate list. Only pedestrian Kanwariyas will have the permission to pass through the town, those coming on vehicles will have to go towards Muni ki Reti through Rishikesh bypass-Natraj Chawk and Dalwala, he said.

There is also a plan to shower Kanwariyas with flower petals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-color images; Ancient jawbone could give glimpse of Europe's earliest humansand more

Science News Roundup: NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's first full-col...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
4
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022