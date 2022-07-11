Left Menu

Swedish political festival murder investigated as possible terrorist crime

Swedish prosecutors said on Monday that the killing of a woman at a political festival last week would be investigated as a terrorist crime. A man was held after the woman was stabbed to death on the island of Gotland at a political festival being held ahead of a national election in September. Prosecutors said last week that he appeared to have acted alone and to have targeted her.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 11-07-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 22:53 IST
Prosecutors said last week that he appeared to have acted alone and to have targeted her. The Swedish Prosecution Authority said on Monday that the man was now suspected of "terrorist crime through murder", and of preparing terrorist crime through the preparation of murder.

The authority added that there was no further suspect in the case.

