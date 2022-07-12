Left Menu

Judge blocks Arizona law recognizing 'personhood' at fertilization

During the hearing, Rayes expressed concern about a state policy that the provision's effects be interpreted case by case in court, after providers voiced fears they could be prosecuted for child endangerment or other crimes. Issuing a ruling on Monday, Rayes wrote that his motion blocking the law was not just about abortion.

Reuters | Updated: 12-07-2022 06:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 06:54 IST
Judge blocks Arizona law recognizing 'personhood' at fertilization

A federal judge on Monday blocked a 2021 Arizona law recognizing the personhood of a fetus from the moment of fertilization, siding with abortion providers who said the measure was too vague and exposed them to prosecution. The Center for Reproductive Rights, which argued on behalf of providers before U.S. District Judge Douglas Rayes last week, also said the provision could conflict with a state law set to take effect this year allowing abortion up to the 15th week of pregnancy.

A lawyer for the Arizona attorney general's office countered that the provision, which says state law must be interpreted to grant fertilized eggs, embryos and fetuses the same "rights, privileges and immunities available to other persons," was not intended to create any new abortion-related crime. During the hearing, Rayes expressed concern about a state policy that the provision's effects be interpreted case by case in court, after providers voiced fears they could be prosecuted for child endangerment or other crimes.

Issuing a ruling on Monday, Rayes wrote that his motion blocking the law was not just about abortion. "It is about giving people fair notice of what the law means so that they know in advance how to comply." He said the interpretation policy was "so vague that it (makes) it impossible for plaintiffs to do their work with fair notice of conduct that is forbidden or required, in violation of their procedural due process rights."

The case is one of many disputes over state abortion laws after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Arizona passed the personhood law in April 2021. Abortion providers sued to block it last August, arguing that it was unconstitutionally vague because it did not make clear what conduct, if any, it would prohibit.

In March, Arizona passed a law banning most abortions after 15 weeks. That measure is set to take effect in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India
4
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022