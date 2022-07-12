Left Menu

Centre delegates power to Ladakh LG under Electricity Act 2003

The Central government delegated authority to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Union Territory under the Electricity Act, 2003.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 11:56 IST
Centre delegates power to Ladakh LG under Electricity Act 2003
Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government delegated authority to Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur to exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the Union Territory under the Electricity Act, 2003. The order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, mentioning President Ram Nath Kovind, directed that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Ladakh can exercise the powers under the Electricity Act, 2003.

"In pursuance of clause (1) of Article 239 of the Constitution, the President hereby directs that the Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Ladakh shall, subject to the control of the President and until further orders, exercise the powers and discharge the functions of the State Government under the Electricity Act, 2003 (36 of 2003), except section 82 and section 83 of the said Act, within the said Union territory," the order read. Electricity Act, 2003 provides the power to consolidate the laws relating to the generation, transmission, distribution, trading and use of electricity and generally for taking measures conducive to the development of the Electricity industry, promoting competition therein, protecting the interest of consumers and supply of electricity to all areas, rationalization of electricity tariff, ensuring transparent policies regarding subsidies, promotion of efficient and environmentally benign policies, the constitution of Central Electricity Authority, Regulatory Commissions and establishment of Appellate Tribunal and for matters connected to it.

The said act further extends to the areas in India within which a distribution licensee is authorized to supply electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

CBI registers two separate cases in connection to Rs 2100 cr bank fraud

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022