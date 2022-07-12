China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral

China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said Lai's visit to Japan was a "political trick that will not succeed".

