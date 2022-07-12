China complains to Japan about Taiwan vice president at Abe funeral
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-07-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- China
China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday its embassy in Japan had lodged "stern representations" with the government there about Taiwan Vice President William Lai attending the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, said Lai's visit to Japan was a "political trick that will not succeed".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Wang Wenbin
- Taiwan
- Foreign Ministry
- Beijing
- China
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan, United States to hold trade talks on Monday
Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media
Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media
Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN Ocean Conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media
Tuvalu minister pulls out of UN ocean conference after China blocks its Taiwanese delegates - media