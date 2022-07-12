UDF makes unsuccessful bid to raise gold smuggling issue again in Kerala Assembly

The opposition UDF made an unsuccessful attempt to bring up the gold smuggling issue again in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday as the ruling front raised point of order against the presentation of its notice, which was accepted by Speaker M B Rajesh.

Terming as ''drama'' not to discuss the ''serious matter'' in the House, the opposition after a heated war of words, staged a walkout alleging that the CM was scared to speak on the controversial topic. When the House commenced today after a brief interval, the Congress-led UDF members tried to raise a submission, seeking a CBI enquiry into the alleged smuggling of gold through the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate here, to keep the political pot boiling over the sensational case.

The topic also figured in the Submission List approved by the Assembly Secretariat. As per the list, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan was to submit the issue and it was Vijayan who should have given the reply.

But, when the submission was about to begin, state Law Minister P Rajeev strongly opposed the opposition's move to raise the issue, saying the topics like the ''Consulate'' and ''diplomatic baggage'' were falling under the purview of the Centre and not under the state government and so it cannot be raised in the Assembly.

Pointing out that the UDF's notice for submission was against the rules and procedures of the House, he said if the Speaker admits such a topic once in the Assembly, then it would become the precedent of the House.

Ruling LDF MLA, Mathew T Thomas also said that the issue of gold smuggling was already discussed by the House when the Opposition moved an adjournment motion last week. Based on the arguments of the ruling benches, the Speaker said there were some technical issues in the UDF's submission notice and so he was accepting the point of order raised by Rajeev as it was ''relevant.'' Strongly objecting to the decision, Satheesan said his submission was already approved and listed by the Speaker but cancelled ''deliberately'' as Vijayan was scared to speak about the matter.

He also reiterated that the submission notice was not regarding the Centre or anything coming under its ambit.

''My submission was not to dissolve the UAE Consulate here but to order a CBI probe into the allegations regarding the gold smuggling.. the State government is competent to handover a case to the CBI...my demand is something that confines within the powers of the state,'' the Congress leader added.

The UDF members later walked out of the House protesting over the Speaker's decision to cancel the submission on gold smuggling.

