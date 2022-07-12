Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and U.N. meeting on grain set for Weds -minister
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday that military delegations from Turkey, Russia and Ukraine will meet with a United Nations delegation to discuss the safe export of Ukrainian grain.
The meeting will take place on July 13 in Istanbul, Akar said.
