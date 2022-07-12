Cong leader says Maha govt must appoint SDMA director soon

Maharashtra Congress leader and member of the State Disaster Management Authority Sanjay Lakhe Patil on Tuesday said the Eknath Shinde government must appoint a director to the body immediately.

The post has been lying vacant for several months and many parts of the state are facing the fury of heavy rains, he added.

''The SDMA plays an important role in tackling situations like flood, landslides etc. The post of director is important as it is the coordinating point for relief efforts,'' Lakhe Patil, who is also Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, said.

