UP police forms SIT to probe cases against Mohammad Zubair in various dists

The Uttar Pradesh Police Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a ''transparent'' probe into cases lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair in various districts of the state, a senior official said.

The SIT has been asked for a speedy probe and submit a charge sheet in the court, Additional Director General (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

The SIT will be headed by IG (Prison) Preetinder Singh.

