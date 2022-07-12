Ukraine says grain talks must be resolved under UN auspices
Ahead of scheduled four-way talks in Turkey to unblock Ukraine's grain exports, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the grain issue must be resolved under the auspices of the United Nations. "Ukraine advocates that the issue of unblocking Ukrainian grain be resolved under the auspices of the U.N.," foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko told Reuters.
"In this context, we are grateful to Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his active efforts to find a solution that will guarantee the security of the southern regions of our country," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United Nations
- U.N.
- Ukrainian
- Turkey
- Oleg Nikolenko
- Ukraine
- Antonio Guterres
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address G7 leaders; to press West for accelerated sanctions on Russia
Turkey not to join sanctions against Russia: Erdogan's spokesman
Health News Roundup: Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors; Cannabis use has risen with legalization and COVID lockdowns -U.N. report and more
Go-slow Turkey unlikely to reach Nordics deal at NATO meet -sources