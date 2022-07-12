Left Menu

U.S. court says FCC cannot compel broadcasters to verify sponsors identities

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:46 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday struck down a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requirement that broadcasters check federal sources to verify sponsors' identities.

The court noted the FCC has raised concerns "that the Chinese and Russian governments have been secretly leasing air time to broadcast propaganda on American radio." The FCC rules finalized in April 2021 require foreign-government sponsorship disclosure at the time of a broadcast if a foreign governmental entity paid a radio or television station, directly or indirectly, to air material.

