LATAM POLITICS TODAY-U.S. and Mexican leaders talk big challenges with few specifics

The latest in Latin American politics today:

U.S. and Mexican presidents discuss migration, inflation in meeting WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, calling migration a shared "hemispheric challenge" in an effort to recast illegal immigration as a shared responsibility for regional leaders.

Despite the prominence of immigration issues in the meeting, remarks by the two leaders contained few specifics or new commitments. Lopez Obrador highlighted inflation in lengthy remarks, adding that some Americans are traveling to Mexico to purchase gasoline amid high prices in the United States. He pledged to guarantee twice as much supply to meet that demand.

Venezuela kept arrests of Americans quiet amid talks with U.S. WASHINGTON - Venezuela arrested three U.S. citizens earlier this year accused of trying to enter the South American country illegally and is currently holding them, according to the U.S. State Department and people familiar with the matter.

President Nicolas Maduro's government has sought to keep the three Americans' arrests quiet while continuing nascent diplomatic contacts with the Biden administration, one of the sources said. Three men were arrested in separate incidents and are being detained in addition to eight other known Americans, including five former executives of Citgo Petroleum, a U.S.-based unit of Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA, held since 2017.

Brazil wants to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia UNITED NATIONS - Brazil is looking to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia and the deals are being closed "as recently as yesterday," Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said during a visit to the UN in New York without giving further details on the transactions.

It was not immediately clear how Brazil would buy Russian diesel without coming up against Western sanctions, and when asked if there had been any Western pushback over the plan, Franca said: "I don't think so." Brazil's Guedes says package is not meant to make oil cheaper for all

BRASILIA - Brazil's Economy Minister, Paulo Guedes, has said the pending government-supported spending package is not meant to make oil cheaper for everyone. Speaking at a Senate committee hearing, he said the package is about making income transfers to those most in need, and that he wanted to avoid saying too much about the pricing policy of state-owned oil giant Petrobras.

(Compiled by Steven Grattan and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Sam Holmes)

