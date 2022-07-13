U.S. embassy in Colombo to cancel services after Sri Lanka president flees
Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 13-07-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 09:29 IST
The U.S. embassy in Colombo said it was cancelling afternoon consular services on Wednesday and all services on Thursday, after the Sri Lankan president fled the country following widespread protests.
"Out of an abundance of caution, Consular is canceling our Wednesday afternoon services ... as well as all consular services on Thursday," the embassy said on Twitter.
