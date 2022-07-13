Package of measures to help reduce harm caused by gangs unveiled

Police Minister Chris Hipkins and Justice Minister Kiri Allan today unveiled a package of measures to help reduce the harm caused by gangs and make communities safer.

"Recent brazen gang activities have been totally unacceptable and our communities deserve better," Chris Hipkins said.

"Police asked for legislative changes that will give them more tools to crack down on violent offending and other criminal activities. We have listened and will introduce a package of changes that target this activity as an omnibus Amendment Bill as soon as possible.

"These are practical and targeted measures that will help the Police do their job to keep communities safe. We are interested in real solutions, not empty slogans.

"This work has been underway for some time and adds to the Government's strong track record in combatting organised crime, gangs, and drug use by providing Police and other enforcement agencies with more resources, support, and targeted powers.

"These measures follow $562 million for law and order in this year's Budget, work targeting and removing unlawful firearms off the streets, actually progressing firearm prohibition orders, and investment in 1800 more police and hundreds more officers focused on serious and organised crime.

'We want to hit gangs and other offenders where it hurts – by taking their guns, cars, and motorbikes and making it harder to launder money – while also responding to increasing incidents of intimidation and violence on our roads and streets and in our homes," Chris Hipkins said.

There is also work underway across agencies to address the drivers of crime, including youth crime, and ensure the problem is being tackled at both ends.

"We know people don't become gang members overnight, and that the causes are complex and often inter-generational," Kiri Allan said.

"The changes we are introducing today are targeted interventions that will give New Zealanders confidence that Police have the required powers to tackle gang behaviours that make people feel unsafe, and that they are proportionate.

"We will continue to ensure we are upping the ante on intervention and prevention measures that are focused on steering young people away from a life with organised criminal groups. "I will be looking closely at the youth justice system, in particular, to see how we can make changes that will improve both the lives of at-risk young people and public safety over the long term."

