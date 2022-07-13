Two held for duping Delhi man of Rs 13 lakh for providing brand franchise

Two men from Jharkhand were arrested for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of over Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of providing him a Parle distributor franchise, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Ravi Lohar (27) and Kailash Kumar Singh (34) were nabbed from in Jamshedpur, they said.

Two mobile phones and SIM cards used in the crime were seized from their possession, police said.

A complaint was received from a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar alleging that he applied for Parle distributorship at https://parledistributorship.com on February 13, following which he received an email regarding the payment, they said.

The complainant said he transferred Rs 13,40,080 to three different bank accounts, including Indian Bank and Union Bank of India, in the name of Parle franchise, police said.

Later, the man received calls from two different numbers and he was asked to pay more Rs 4.40 lakh and Rs 8.20 lakh. The complainant didn't pay the amount and found that he was duped of over Rs 13 lakh, a senior police officer.

A case was registered and during investigation, details and statements of the bank accounts were obtained, he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said during investigation it was found that the beneficiary bank account was being operated by Ravi Lohar.

Lohar was traced in his native place in Jamshedpur, he said.

''During interrogation, Lohar disclosed that his associate Kailash Kumar Singh, also a resident of Jamshedpur, is also involved in this fraud and, subsequently, Singh was also apprehended," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Lohar disclosed that he had arranged bank accounts of one Sonu and gave him two per cent of the cheating amount, he said.

Police said more people are involved in the case and action will be taken against them after the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)