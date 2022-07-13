Left Menu

MP: Man defeated in panchayat polls booked for threatening people to return money he distributed

PTI | Neemuch | Updated: 13-07-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 13:24 IST
MP: Man defeated in panchayat polls booked for threatening people to return money he distributed
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against a man who lost the panchayat elections for allegedly threatening people to return the money he had distributed during the polls in Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

The case was registered on Tuesday after a purported video surfaced on social media, in which the man identified as Raju Dayma is seen asking people to return the money following his loss in the elections for the post of sarpanch of Devran village panchayat in Manasa tehsil, an official said.

An offence under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Dayma and his associate Kanhaiya Banzara at Rampura police station for threatening and beating up people, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sundar Singh Kalesh said.

More charges can be added against the accused for allegedly distributing money during the polls, he said.

The video shows the accused threatening people while asking them to return the money, he said, adding that the video was probably shot last week.

Meanwhile, senior lawyer Mahesh Patidar said the video clearly showed that Dayma had distributed money during the polls and he was seen asking for the same after his loss.

According to sources, the accused had allegedly recovered around Rs 4 lakh from people following his defeat in the panchayat polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022