Man killed outside bar in Kerala, assailants in custody

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death outside a bar in the Thalikulam area of Thrissur and most of the assailants have been taken into custody, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of around 8 people went to the bar on Tuesday night and stabbed its owner who managed to escape into his cabin.

After attacking the bar owner, the assailants stabbed to death a bystander there, police said and added it was not yet known why the man was killed.

A third person was also injured in the attack.

Presently, the health of the injured is stable, they added.

A senior officer of the district said that two employees of the bar were there among the attackers and the reason for the attack appears to be some financial dispute between them and the owner.

The employees had called some of their friends for help and all of them had gotten into an argument with the bar owner during which he was stabbed.

Around 7 of the attackers have been identified and taken into custody, a senior police officer of the district said.

''The investigation is going on,'' he said, adding that more details would be available soon.

CCTV visuals aired on TV channels show several persons arriving in a vehicle and entering the bar and thereafter, they all came out with some carrying what looked like knives.

Thereafter, they attacked a man who was standing outside the bar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)