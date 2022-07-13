Iran says Tehran and Riyadh are interested in holding further meetings
Rounds of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been "promising", Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday during a weekly press conference, adding that both Tehran and Riyadh were interested in holding further meetings.
