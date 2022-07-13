Odisha STF seizes fake currency notes, 2 held

The Special Task Force seized fake currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 15 lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur district and arrested two inter-state criminals in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was made from Nua Adhapada village under Jujumara Police Station of Sambalpur district on Tuesday following a raid based on intelligence input.

The STF personnel seized FICN with a face value of Rs 15,12,500, two laptops and one colour printer from the possession of the miscreants. A case was registered against the two under different sections of the IPC, police said.

Recently, the STF had busted a similar racket of printing fake currency notes in Bargarh district and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 14 lakh and other articles. At least two persons were arrested in this connection.

Crime Branch sources said that illegal currency notes of various denominations with a cumulative face value of over Rs 10 crore have been confiscated in Odisha in the period of last 10 years.

As many as 320 criminals have been arrested with more than 180 cases filed during the period so far, a senior officer said.

