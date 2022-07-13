Left Menu

Odisha STF seizes fake currency notes, 2 held

A case was registered against the two under different sections of the IPC, police said.Recently, the STF had busted a similar racket of printing fake currency notes in Bargarh district and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 14 lakh and other articles.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 14:53 IST
Odisha STF seizes fake currency notes, 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force seized fake currency notes with a face value of more than Rs 15 lakh in Odisha's Sambalpur district and arrested two inter-state criminals in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The seizure of the Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) was made from Nua Adhapada village under Jujumara Police Station of Sambalpur district on Tuesday following a raid based on intelligence input.

The STF personnel seized FICN with a face value of Rs 15,12,500, two laptops and one colour printer from the possession of the miscreants. A case was registered against the two under different sections of the IPC, police said.

Recently, the STF had busted a similar racket of printing fake currency notes in Bargarh district and seized fake notes with a face value of Rs 14 lakh and other articles. At least two persons were arrested in this connection.

Crime Branch sources said that illegal currency notes of various denominations with a cumulative face value of over Rs 10 crore have been confiscated in Odisha in the period of last 10 years.

As many as 320 criminals have been arrested with more than 180 cases filed during the period so far, a senior officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022