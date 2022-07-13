Left Menu

3 dead, as many injured as truck falls into gorge in HP's Lahaul

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 15:55 IST
3 dead, as many injured as truck falls into gorge in HP's Lahaul
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died and as many sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, an official said.

The injured were taken to Keylong civil hospital for treatment, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said.

The truck rolled down into the deep gorge near Deepak Tal in Sub Division Lahaul, he said.

The truck belongs to Garg and Garg Contractor Company, Mokhta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022