3 dead, as many injured as truck falls into gorge in HP's Lahaul
Three people died and as many sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, an official said.
The injured were taken to Keylong civil hospital for treatment, State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Mokhta said.
The truck rolled down into the deep gorge near Deepak Tal in Sub Division Lahaul, he said.
The truck belongs to Garg and Garg Contractor Company, Mokhta said.
