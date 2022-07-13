UK PM Johnson expresses condolences to Japan's PM Kishida following Abe's death
Reuters | London | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Shinzo Abe's assassination was a shocking "act of senseless violence" as he expressed his condolences to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on a call on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.
"The prime minister said Shinzo Abe's assassination was a shocking act of senseless violence. He highlighted Shinzo Abe's role in creating the foundations of the excellent UK-Japan relationship and said he was a true friend to the UK," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Fumio Kishida
- Shinzo Abe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Toshiba shareholders approve 13 nominations to board
As COVID fears ebb, Japan readies for tourists from abroad
Yellen to visit Japan, Indonesia, S.Korea, U.S. Treasury says
Crunch time for power grid as Japan's heatwave gets even hotter
Japan's Renesas ties up with Tata for advanced semiconductor solutions