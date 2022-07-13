MP: three kids drown in Anuppur district

Three children of a family drowned in a water-filled pit in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kurihatola village. Kotma police station in-charge Ajay Baiga said that two sisters, aged four and eight years, and a six-year-old boy who was their cousin had gone to the family's fields with their grandfather.

When the old man was working, the children went missing and later their bodies were found floating in a pit in the fields where rainwater had collected, the official said. The children apparently entered the water to bathe and drowned, he said, adding that probe was on.

