Kyiv denies Russia shot down four Ukrainian jets
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-07-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 17:15 IST
Ukraine's air force denied on Wednesday that Russian forces had shot down four Ukrainian military jets in Ukraine. The Russian defence ministry said Russian forces had destroyed a Su-25 and Su-24 - both Soviet-era jets used by the Ukrainian air force - over the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine along with another Su-25 and a Mig-29, another Soviet-designed fighter aircraft, in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.
Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, dismissed the assertion as propaganda.
