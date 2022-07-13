Chana Pilane-Majake participating in BRICS anti-corruption meeting

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Chana Pilane-Majake, is today participating in Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) virtual meeting, as part of the ministry's mandate on anti-corruption.

The purpose of the ACWG Ministerial meeting is to foster greater consensus regarding the BRICS anti-corruption agenda, share best practices on anti-corruption efforts, suggestions, learn from expertise of international organisations, and contribute to the global fight against corruption.

During the meeting, currently being chaired by China, member countries will be expected to adopt a Ministerial Declaration, which South Africa participated in formulating, to show their determination to fight corruption and add more incentive to the individual and collective anti-corruption efforts of BRICS countries.

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) is mandated to establish anti-corruption norms and standards and is responsible for the coordination of the implementation of international anti-corruption conventions, as well as representing SA in the BRICS ACWG.

SA joined the formation of BRICS in 2010 and together with member countries, established the ACWG to effectively coordinate their approaches toward the most significant issues of the international anti-corruption agenda and provide mutual support to their joint initiatives.

The objectives of the ACWG include strengthening international cooperation on issues of focus among BRICS member countries, enhancing the use of tools to combat corruption, including through cooperation on asset recovery, and providing technical assistance to each other.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)