UP: Minor girl's body found stuffed inside sack, postmortem rules out rape

The body of a six-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a sack here, hours after she was reported missing, police said on Wednesday.Terming it an incident of kidnapping and murder and ruling out rape, police have detained four suspects.A resident of Daulatpur village under Kalyanpur police station area of the district, the girl had gone missing on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Fatehpur Rajesh Kumar Singh said.The senior officer said the postmortem report has confirmed that her death was caused by a severe head injury and ruled out rape.Divya, daughter of Jitendra, was studying in second class.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:50 IST
The body of a six-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a sack here, hours after she was reported missing, police said on Wednesday.

Terming it an incident of kidnapping and murder and ruling out rape, police have detained four suspects.

A resident of Daulatpur village under Kalyanpur police station area of the district, the girl had gone missing on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The senior officer said the postmortem report has confirmed that her death was caused by a severe head injury and ruled out rape.

''Divya, daughter of Jitendra, was studying in second class. At 10 am on Tuesday, she left for school but did not return in the evening. The family started looking for her and came to know that she didn't reach school. They then reached out to the local police,'' Singh said.

The police launched a search and recovered her body stuffed inside a sack kept inside an abandoned room late Tuesday night.

The case has been handed over to the Special Operations Group (SOG) to identify and track the accused, he said.

