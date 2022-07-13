Left Menu

Coast Guard launches search operations off Kozhikode coast to rescue missing fisherman

A fisherman has gone missing after his boat capsized amid the stormy weather in the sea, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation off Keralas Kozhikode coast.An Indian Coast Guard release said on Wednesday that three fishermen onboard fishing boat named Badhar had ventured out to sea on Tuesday morning and their boat capsized in the afternoon due to inclement weather.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:25 IST
Coast Guard launches search operations off Kozhikode coast to rescue missing fisherman
  • Country:
  • India

A fisherman has gone missing after his boat capsized amid the stormy weather in the sea, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation off Kerala's Kozhikode coast.

An Indian Coast Guard release said on Wednesday that three fishermen onboard fishing boat named Badhar had ventured out to sea on Tuesday morning and their boat capsized in the afternoon due to inclement weather. Fishermen on another boat rescued two of them but one person named Shihab aged 30 could not be traced.

It said on receipt of request by State Administration, Indian Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh was deployed immediately to initiate the search and rescue operations. The ICG Ship reached the area at 4 pm on Tuesday and carried out extensive search. In addition, Coast Guard Helicopter and Coast Guard interceptor boat were launched on Wednesday to augment the aerial and surface search efforts. All efforts are being made to trace the fisherman, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022