Delhi records 490 fresh COVID-19 cases

The national capital on Wednesday reported as many as 490 fresh COVID-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 19:55 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
With this fresh surge in cases, the cumulative positive cases rose to 19,41,905. Of these, 1,966 are active cases.

As many as 481 fresh recoveries have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 19,13,651. Of the 15,495 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, a positivity rate of 3.16 per cent was observed.

The death toll increased to 26,288 as the city recorded three fresh fatalities. The case fatality rate is now at 1.35 per cent. On the vaccination front, 25,169 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative doses provided so far are at 3,53,03,136.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 400 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.92 per cent and one more fatality, according to the health department. Delhi had on Monday reported 280 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

