Chhattisgarh: Man bludgeons girlfriend to death, commits suicide

A 28-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his girlfriend to death on suspicion of infidelity before committing suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bandhwapara locality under Purani Basti police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Akash Rao Giripunje said.

Kamlesh Kumar Sahu allegedly attacked his girlfriend Archana Sahu (28) with a hammer and blade at her rented house and then hanged himself, he said.

The duo hailed from Durg district, and the victim worked as a call tracker in emergency response service Dial-112 in Raipur, the official said, adding that the accused suspected the victim of infidelity.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, he said.

