Allahabad HC seeks reply from Centre, UP govt over seer's petition

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Allahabad High Court has sought a reply from the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government on a petition filed by an Ayodhya-based seer seeking permission to enter the Taj Mahal wearing saffron clothes and with his religious mast.

The Bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Yogendra Kumar Srivastava fixed September 5 as the next date for hearing in the case.

According to the petition, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya tried to enter the Taj Mahal on April 26 but was stopped by officials as he was carrying a ''dharmdand'' (religious mast) and wearing saffron clothes. He had released a video on social media alleging that he was not allowed to enter the monument.

Then again on May 2, Paramhans Acharya and Dharmendra Goswami, another petitioner in the case, tried to enter the Taj Mahal but they were denied entry and placed under house arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

