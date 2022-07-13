Maha: Seven-year-old boy feared drowned in swollen creek in Thane
A seven-year-old boy is feared drowned in a swelling creek at Kalwa in Maharashtras Thane district on Wednesday, an official said. The rescue teams immediately reached the spot and initiated search operations in Kalwa creek, he said, adding that the boy could not be found till late evening.
A seven-year-old boy is feared drowned in a swelling creek at Kalwa in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, an official said. A frantic search is underway for Rishi Usva, a resident of Nagsen Nagar, who accidentally fell into the flooded water body around 5.30 pm, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation. The rescue teams immediately reached the spot and initiated search operations in Kalwa creek, he said, adding that the boy could not be found till late evening.
