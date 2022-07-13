Left Menu

Bihar ABVP man gets death threat from purported jihadi

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 13-07-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 21:48 IST
Bihar ABVP man gets death threat from purported jihadi
  • Country:
  • India

An office bearer of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police about a death threat he received from a purported Islamic extremist.

Bhagalpur city Superintendent of Police Swarn Kant said an FIR has been registered on the basis of a complaint received from Kunal Pandey, co-convenor of the ABVP for the Bhagalpur-Banka region.

Pandey told reporters that the letter was delivered by the postal department at his house in a village falling under Jagdishpur panchayat of Bhagalpur district.

Waving a copy of the two-page letter, Pandey said the sender had ''expressed outrage that I had been speaking in favour of a temple at Gyanvapi in Varanasi and against the killing of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal''.

Gyanvapi Mosque is adjacent to the Kashi Viswanath Temple. It is alleged that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb demolished the temple to build the mosque in the 16th century. Two men beheaded Kanhaiya Lal at his shop in Rajasthan's Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. They were arrested. ''The sender (of the letter) has also given his name and address and claims to be associated with Ghazwa e Hind Islam,'' said Pandey.

The name of the purported jihadi organisation is drawn from a phrase disputably attributed to Prophet Muhammad which is used in the propaganda around ''India's Islamization''.

In the letter, Pandey claimed, he has been told “You too will be decapitated like Kanhaiya”.

The SP said the matter was under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022