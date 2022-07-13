Left Menu

Russian and allied forces have entered Ukraine's Sieversk - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-07-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian forces and troops of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have entered the city limits of Sieversk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, Russian state news agency TASS quoted Vitaly Kiselyov, assistant to LPR's interior minister, as saying on Wednesday.

Kiselyov was quoted as saying the city could be taken in a couple of days.

